Tax Bills: Zulum warns of consequences of Tinubu uses his powers to pass reforms
No vacancy in Abere Government House in 2026,  Osun Workers declare 

Gov Otti approves N81.6m as Christmas bonus for Abia traditional rulers

Structures of governance in Nigeria are designed to steal, corrupt - Dr. Adebowale

Fight for the control of NURTW signals push for 2027

Northern govs, others lose fight against tax bills 

Ensure Tax Reform Bills won't deepen uneven development, Atiku tells NASS

Atiku, Obi, others champion education at AUN's 16th Founder's Day

'Why the rush?' Gov Zulum questions speedy passage of tax reform bills for 2nd reading

Northern senators hold closed-door meeting as tax bills scale second reading

Published

22 mins ago

Tax Bills: Zulum warns of consequences of Tinubu uses his powers to pass reforms

Prof Babagana Zulum, Borno State governor, has warned of consequences if President Bola Tinubu uses his powers to push through the tax reform bills currently before the national assembly.

Zulum who insisted that the bills should not be implemented as they are, maintained that if the bills are passed, most of the money from the Value Added Tax (VAT) will go to Lagos State.

Zulum who spoke during a. interview with Channels Television on Sunday, said he is not against the administration of President Tinubu, but asked for more time for consultations on the tax reform proposals in the spirit of democracy.

“We know the power of the president. I’m a system man; I respect him. If the president wants to use his power to pass the tax bill, he may have his way, but it has its consequences on the people,” Zulum said

President Tinubu had in October, asked the National Assembly to consider and pass the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 -SB.583; The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) BILL, 2024- SB.584; The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024-SB.585; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 – SB.586.

Despite opposition from some quarters against the bills, the Senate has passed the bills for second reading.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

