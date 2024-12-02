Connect with us

Gov Otti approves N81.6m as Christmas bonus for Abia traditional rulers
Gov Otti approves N81.6m as Christmas bonus for Abia traditional rulers

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State governor, has approved the sum of N81.6 million as a Christmas bonus for the 544 traditional rulers in the state.

The gesture was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu.

“His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti has graciously approved the sum of N150,000 to each of the 544 Abia traditional rulers as Christmas bonus,” he said.

“His Excellency equally uses this opportunity to enjoin Abia traditional rulers to continue to partner with the government of Dr. Alex Chioma Otti in order to engender development, peace, and security of lives and properties within their various communities. This payment will be made on or before the 10th of December, 2024.”

The Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, confirmed the governor’s gesture, describing it as unprecedented.

Eze Mbah said, “The Christmas bonus is a testament that Governor Otti acknowledges and recognises the traditional institution in Abia State.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

