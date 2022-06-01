Adebayo Obajemu

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in a deft political move has finalized plans to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Sokoto South following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

Mr Tambuwal, whose statutory second-term as governor ends in 2023 had surprisingly stepped down for Mr. Atiku in the presidential primary of the PDP ending his bid for presidency. He endorsed Mr Atiku just before the commencement of voting during the primary.

Mr Atiku went on to win the primary election scoring 371 votes.

It is common knowledge that he did not contest in the Sokoto South senatorial primary in his state, Business Hallmark learned that Mr Tambuwal has perfected plans to replace the winner of the contest, Aminu Bodinga, as the party’s candidate during the national Assembly election next year.

Mr Bodinga, the immediate past commissioner for land and survey, was elected unopposed.

Authoritative sources told Business Hallmark that Mr Tambuwal had earlier requested the former commissioner to stand as a proxy for him while he contested to be the party’s presidential candidate.

The source said Mr Tambuwal sought the assistance of the former commissioner to execute his plan because Mr Bodinga is one of his staunchest loyalists.

“They’re close friends and I can tell you no one knows the depth of their friendship”, the source hinted.

The source added that when the time comes, Mr Bodinga will notify the party of his decision not to contest the election which will give Mr Tambuwal the chance to replace him as the party’s candidate.

Though the time for the primary election for National Assembly members of the PDP had elapsed, Mr Tambuwal still has the chance to contest in the general elections.

But this can only happen with the help of the candidate holding the ticket.

What the law says

Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended states that a candidate can withdraw and the party can replace him with another candidate.

The section reads: “A candidate may withdraw his or her candidature by notice in writing signed by themselves and delivered personally by the candidate of the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the commission not later than 90 days to the election.”

Section 33 of the Electoral Act then provides for how such a candidate should be replaced.

“A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute a candidate whose name has been submitted under section 29 of this Act except in the case of death or withdrawal of a candidate.

“Provided in the case of withdrawal or death of candidates, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit to the commission for the election concerns.”