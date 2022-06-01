All incumbent senators from Bauchi lose party primaries

Adebayo Obajemu

In a development that surprises political observers, all three incumbent senators from Bauchi State have lost their bids to be the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections as they were defeated in the party’s primary elections.

Adamu Bulkachuwa, representing Bauchi North, scored zero votes in the party’s primary election for his senatorial District while the winner of the contest, Siraj Tanko, scored 189 votes.

The other contestants in the Bauchi North Senatorial zone were Ibrahim Baba who secured 177 votes, Sule Katagun one vote, Ladan Yusuf four votes while Safiya Dass and Ibrahim Zailani got no vote.

In Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Uba Ahmad Nana clinched the ticket of the party with 238 votes to defeat Isah Hamma Misau who came second with 75 votes while the third contestant, Abubakar Shehu, polled 18 votes.

Although Halliru Dauda, the incumbent Senator of Bauchi Central, did not partake in the primary to choose a candidate for his district, he, nonetheless, was defeated in the governorship primary to a former Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Baba Abubakar

Lawal Yahaya Gumau, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, got 182 votes as he lost to Shehu Buba Umar, who scored 188 votes, among others.