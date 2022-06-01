2023: Ebenezer Ikeyina emerges SDP presidential candidate

Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, on Tuesday, emerged the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Chief Mike Odunrinde, who presided over the election in the national convention held in Abuja, said that out of the 311 delegates accredited, 308 voted to elect Ikeyina who represented Anambra Central in the Senate.

Chief Supo Shonibare, the Acting SDP National Chairman, who addressed delegates from the 36 States of the Federation and FCT in Abuja at the convention, expressed optimism that the party’s candidates seeking various elective positions at federal and state will be victorious at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

Shonibare also gave hints of an extraordinary convention disclosed upon the final determination of the court case bedeviling the party.

According to him the extraordinary convention is expected to involve members of the factional group.

He stressed that SDP leadership was “particularly mindful of the fate of our candidates.”

He said: “It may not be as quickly as we think but we are confident that we will prevail. And one thing I can assure you is that we will not back-off.

“We will continue to extend olive branch to the other tendencies who we know were never elected and we are particularly mindful of the fate of our Candidates because I tried to tell my colleagues that we must appreciate that candidates that have come as SDP candidates many of them may not know the division within the party.

“Even if they know the division within the party if the INEC station in their state tells them that a particular group whom they are dealing with its very difficult for candidates not to go in that direction.

“So we must appreciate the challenges of candidates and we have offered an olive branch which the other tendencies — the other faction — if they had meant well for our political party, would have accepted.

“So we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that the candidates are not put in any more jeopardy. We will continue to do all we can to absorb them.

“We know that some people who are in the other faction who are not comfortable being in that faction who get in touch with from time to time; we know their challenges and the door is always open.

“After this event we expect to have an extraordinary national convention, which by God’s grace will overcome the problems that delegates have had coming here and which will include all the other tendencies of our party, provided they all accept the uniform constitution that all of us had fashioned together in 2018.”