EFCC Arrests Ex-Sokoto Governor Tambuwal Over Alleged N189bn Fraud
22 seconds ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday detained former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over allegations of misappropriating N189 billion.

A source within the commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Tambuwal, who governed Sokoto from 2015 to 2023, was taken into custody at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

According to the source, the case involves alleged cash withdrawals amounting to N189 billion, said to be in breach of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Now a serving senator, Tambuwal reportedly arrived at the commission’s headquarters at about 11:30 a.m., where he was being interrogated by investigators over the alleged offences.

