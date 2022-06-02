Suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris arrested over alleged N80bn fraud released

Ahmed Idris, the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N80bn fraud, has been released from the custody of the commission.

Idris was arrested on May 16, by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion and had been in custody until his release today.

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Uwujaren, the suspended AGF was released after meeting his bail conditions.

“I actually do not have an idea of what the bail conditions are but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions,” he told NAN.

The EFCC said verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.

The commission said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Idris was arrested after he failed to honor invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.