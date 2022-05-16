The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that its operatives on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested the serving accountant general of the federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

The commission in a statement on Monday, said its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds, it said, were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent