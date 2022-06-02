Wike says Amaechi, others may stand trial over sale of gas turbines

Adebayo Obajemu

Barring last minutes change of mind, the former Rivers State governor and former minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Mr. Tonye Cole, founder of Sahara Energy Ltd, and others may face trial over alleged fraudulent sales of four gas turbines, other valued state assets and diversion of state funds worth N96 billion.

Not too long ago, the Supreme Court dismissed the former minister’s appeal to stop investigation into activities of his administration as governor of Rivers State.

Speaking on the apex court decision, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, said the leaders of thought from the state will soon meet to deliberate on whether to institute criminal prosecution of Amaechi, and others.

The Governor during a media parley, said the Supreme Court dismissal of Amaechi’s appeal to stop investigation into activities of his administration, has vindicated the Rivers State government.

He explained that on his assumption of office in 2015, the State government set up judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the activities the former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s administration.

“The judicial panel was mandated to investigate the sale of the 150 Megawatts gas turbine in Omoku, Afam 360 MW Gas Turbine, Trans-Amadi 136 MW Gas Turbine and the 75 MW Gas turbine in Eleme; Monorail Project; the sale of Olympia hotel; and non-execution of the contract for the construction of Justice Karibi-Whyte hospital after the Amaechi administration paid $39.2m to the contractor.”

Governor Wike said the judicial panel at the end of its investigation submitted its report and recommendations to the State government. According to him, this necessitated the State Government to come up with a White Paper Report.

“So many people were indicted by that report and so we didn’t go to court to file charges against those that were indicted because some people went to court, particularly, the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi. And as those who obey the rule of law and have respect for court, we said we will not take any step further until the court decides.

“At the State High court, the Rivers State Government won. The former governor went to the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Government won. And then he appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and the White Paper of the government.

“To the glory of God, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed his appeal against the judicial panel of inquiry report and the government White Paper Report.”