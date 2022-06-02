Spain, Nigeria partner to develop sports

Nigeria and Spain through their respective ministries of sports have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote relationships, cooperation, and collaboration in sports.

The partnership which was signed in Madrid, the capital of Spain, on Wednesday, is a sequel to the bilateral agreements reached by Spain and Nigeria during the current state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the European country.

The MoU which was signed by Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, and Miquel Octavi Iceta Lloren, Spain’s minister of culture and sports, are to initiate and build collaboration in sports as well as strengthen the bilateral exchange between both countries on the basis of reciprocity according to their competencies and mutual benefits in sports.

Some of the specific areas of cooperation include the following among others; “building, development and management of sports relations and institutions, exchange of knowledge in sports science, technology, medicine, and the fight against doping.”

Others are “sports sponsorship, patronage, and organising of sports events, initiating programmes to support and promote sports for special athletes, protection of young athletes and sportswomen.”

Provision of sports facilities and training centres, organization of friendly and major International competitions among the national teams and clubs of both countries in different sports and the arrangement of joint training sessions were also listed among the areas of cooperation.