By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The landlords and land ladies affected by demolition of the buildings in Osogbo, Osun State capital during the administration of former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for the construction of Old garage/Ayetoro road, have urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to come to their aid by paying their compensations.

The affected home owners, it was learnt, are drawn from Olonkoro, Olonda, Old Garage, Ajegunle, and Igbona among other areas in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

They said former Governor Rauf Aregbesola demolished their houses in order to pave way for road construction and refused to pay until the expiration of his tenure more than years ago .

Led by a 85-year- old, Landlord on Wednesday, the Landlords and Land ladies staged a peaceful protest over the refusal of the state government to pay them over N1 billion Compensation after destroying their houses 14 years ago.

The Octogenarian who led the affected landlords and Land ladies Association in the protest carried play card with various inscription “please fulfill your words Mr Governor, redeemed your pledge pay us our compensation’, pay our money our people are dying”, among other inscriptions

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of Landlord and Land ladies Association, Mr Oladejo Moshood, said no fewer that 14 affected persons have reportedly died between 2012 till date

He said the deceased persons have waited for a long time for the Government to pay their compensation for demolishing their houses to but all to no avail.

According to him, apart from those who have died, many who are still alive are facing serious challenges with their families.

He stated that they have gone to borrow money from the bank and various cooperative societies to start re-building or re-constructing their destroyed buildings saying, most of them and their family have no place to lay their heads.

His words, “We are here to call on the State Governor, My Gboyega Oyetola to please pay us our compensation running to 1 billion Naira which was promised since 2012 which was the regime of the immediate past Governor and current minister for Interior Mr Rafiu Aregbesola.

“I can tell you that over 14 landlords and Landladies have died due to hardship and non payments of their compensation.

” Many of us are sick and and could not see money to take care of our health. This is why we are calling on the State Government to fulfill their promise made to us since 2012 because some of us are drying and indebted to bank for borrowing to re-construct our demolished building.

“As I speak with you now many houses are under construction but the owners did not see money to complete it “, he stated.

Also speaking, the Octogenarian, Michael Adeogun said the Governor had long promised to pay them their compensation but up till this moment he has not redeemed his promise.

” We are suffering and we had borrowed money to complete our house in anticipation that government will pay us so that we pay back our debt.

“Many of have died due to hardship and suffering. Some of us borrowed to complete our house while other started constructing their own could not complete it due to lack of money. We are hereby appealing to the State Government and Mr Governor Mr Gboyega Oyetola to kindly help us and pay out compensation saying they were never against government quest for development but a “promise remains a promise”, he stated.

Other who spoke separately with Our reporter lamented their state of suffering since 11years ago adding that many of them who borrowed money from the bank to re-construct their house(s) are now facing indebtedness from banks and other area where they have gone to borrow the money.

“All we are pleading for is our money and nothing more, the angry looking protesters”, lamented.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode admonished the affected Landlords and Landladies to be patient with the government as efforts have been putting in place to ensure they get their compensation in a short while.

She said, the government will leave no stone unturned in making the life pleasant with it’s citizenry as plans are in pipelines to ensured that, the affected citizens get paid.

