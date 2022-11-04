Strike: FG pays ASUU half salaries for October

Nigeria’s federal government paid members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for 18 working days in the month of October.

Senior members of ASUU who disclosed the development to Punch said the government only paid half salaries.

The academic union called off its eight-month-old strike on October 14, 2022.

Speaking to Punch, a senior member of the National Executive Council, said, “We were only paid for the days after the strike. I received a half salary. Other members are angry right now, they are blaming the NEC for calling off the strike.”

Another member, who confirmed the development, said, “Yes, it is true, I received half salary. It seems the government is set to kill unionism in the country but we are ready for them.”

Though the FG is yet to break the silence on the reason for making the half payment, our correspondent gathered that the decision was taken based on the fact that the lecturers resumed back to work in the middle of October.

The national president of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who confirmed the development to Punch said, “Yes, it is true and we are honestly shocked”.