Youths attack Yoruba monarch for calamities befalling town

A horde of rampaging youths Thursday in Ikun Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, took to the streets to protest against some mysterious calamities that have been befalling the community lately.

The protesters were said to be irked by what they called the nonchalant attitude of their monarch to address the series of mysterious deaths of the community’s prominent sons and daughters lately.

The youths , according to reports carried palm fronds and sang solidarity songs to express their displeasure over the tragedies that had caused unrest and panic.

A source, on Thursday, said the protesters alleged that the monarch, Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin, is claiming to be a ‘born again’ Christian and has refused to do rituals that could ward off the calamities in the town.

The source stated that, “They stormed the palace and threw palm leaves at the palace. After that, they moved to the only petrol station in the town, owned by the Oba, and torched a part of it during the protest.”

The traditional ruler, however, said he had been trying his best to attract development to the town since he became the Onikun of Ikun.

Adedoyin, who has spent 19 years on the throne, said the youth threatened to kill him and his son before they attacked his petrol station, where an attendant was hacked and three generators valued at N1.5m were vandalised.

He described himself as a prayer warrior with others who had been praying for the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding that normalcy had been restored.