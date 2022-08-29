Dear readers here are some of reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper.

Nigeria must produce for export to save Naira — Alex Otti

The NBA and the imperative of deep reform

No place for opposition in Rivers State, as Wike holds sway

2023: Peter Obi rides youth rage, threatens establishment

Abacha loot: Much recoveries, opaque use

Rising electronic banking fraud threatens CBN’s cashless policy

Man United preparing record €140m bid for Victor Osimhen – Report

NAFDAC, govt policies push prices of basic drugs beyond reach

CBN intervention saves Nigeria $5bn loss to foreign airlines exit

Six months into ASUU strike: How lecturers are surviving

Zenith Bank whets investors’ appetite with strong half year showing

Booming oil theft forces govt to private security

Konga upsets Nigeria’s PCs, devices market with Mega Computing Sales

Abacha’s loot as a Nigeria metaphor