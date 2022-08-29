Konga upsets Nigeria's PCs, devices market with Mega Computing Sales

By BUKOLA LONGE

The much-anticipated Konga Mega Computing Sales powered with huge discounts and incentives and same-day delivery goes live from Monday, August 29, 2022, for two weeks.

According to the management of Konga, additional discounts are on offer for customers via its CSR arm, Konga Kares, thereby making it the most discounted computing sales of all seasons this year.

Feelers indicate that Konga guarantees to refund customers the difference in price if they find cheaper prices for same genuine products in any channel in Africa.

The promotion is geared at encouraging digital emancipation of citizens and it is being supported by HP, Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, Zinox etc for corporates, educational institutions, student who are first-time buyers or planning to upgrade their existing PCs, laptops, tablets, printers and consumables.

Guaranteed same day delivery in Lagos and Abuja has also been projected for within 15 minutes to 6 hours.

Sharing some insights into the promotion, Okezie Akaniro, Executive Director, Online and Corporate Sales, disclosed that the Konga Mega Computing Sales would deliver huge value for price-sensitive shoppers.

‘‘At Konga, we are not unmindful of the current global economic challenges, of which Nigeria is not left out.

“This is one of the reasons we are, once again, extending a helping hand to fresh or returning students and their parents, to schools, corporate organisations and other consumers through the Konga Mega Computing Sales.

“All purchases are going at unmatched discounted rates, with best prices in the market guaranteed for genuine products.

‘‘Part of our campaign goals are to assist parents in ensuring that their children or wards start or return to school in fine form for the start of the upcoming academic year, aiding schools equip or upgrade their range of computing devices, while also complementing the efforts of corporate organizations in improving employee and business performance through the acquisition of cutting-edge devices and tools.

‘‘A recent study revealed that learning in a variety of subjects — including the STEM disciplines (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) receives an impressionable boost when students or educational institutions incorporate the use of computing devices in the classroom and at home.

“Therefore, it goes without saying that a price-friendly promotion such as this can go a long way in helping us get a laptop in the hands of every student without breaking the bank.

‘‘Schools can also take advantage of special deals to buy in bulk for more personalized learning opportunities to help prepare students better or to equip their staff while corporate bodies too can equally benefit in upgrading their profiles as contemporary workspaces, all at prices that make sense in line with current realities,’’ he submitted.

The Konga Mega Computing Sales is powered by Intel. Also, several top brands including HP, Samsung, Dell, Zinox, Lenovo and Asus, among others, have partnered with Konga to offer shoppers the best deals throughout the campaign period.

The promo runs from Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.