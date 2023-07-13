Stock market sheds N884b amidst profit taking in 63 stocks

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday shed N884 billion admits profit taking in 63 stocks as the All Share Index dropped by 2.47% to close at 64,046.93 points from the previous close of 65,669.29 points.

The Market Capitalisation dropped by 2.47% to close at N34.874 trillion from the previous close of N35.758 trillion, thereby shedding N884 billion.

An aggregate of 1.16 billion units of shares were traded in 13,878 deals, valued at N12.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities emerged as gainers against 63 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

DEAPCAP and COURTVILLE led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N1.85 from the previous close of 1.73.

Golden Guinea Breweries and THE INITIATIVE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88% and 9.80% respectively.

Percentage Losers

VERITAL KAPITALS, Academy Press, ABC Transport, TRANSCORP, ETRANZACT, FBNH, Nem Insurance, Prestige Assurance and Tantalizer led price decliners chart as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices ahead of other 54 stocks that also closed the day lower.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 110 million units of its shares in 438 deals, valued at N147.7 million.

UBA traded about 177 million units of its shares in 1,064 deals, valued at N2.4 billion.

TRASCORP traded about 87 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N380.7 million.