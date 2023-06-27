Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.22% to settle at 59,338.76 points from the previous close of 59,206.63 points.

Investors gained N72 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.22% to close at N32.309 trillion from the previous close of N32.237 trillion.

An aggregate of 552.7 million units of shares were traded in 8,052 deals, valued at N13 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 46 equities appreciated in their share prices against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Academy Press, ABC Transport, Tantalizer, Ikeja Hotel, THOMAS WYATT and Transcorp Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Eterna Oil, Skyway Aviation, Industrial & Medical Gases, LEARNAFRICA, Golden Guinea Breweries, CAVERTON, PZ and RTBRISCOE among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.00% each.

Percentage Losers

Unity Bank led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.99 from the previous close of N1.10.

JAPAULGOLD and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.23% and 8.70% respectively

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 74.6 million units of its shares in 402 deals, valued at N1.13 billion.

BUACEMENT traded about 45.4 million units of its shares in 574 deals valued at N3.86 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded about 44.8 million units of its shares in 430 deals, valued at N1.45 billion.