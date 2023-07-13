NASCON Allied Industries to merge with Dangote Sugar and Dangote Rice

NASCON Allied Industries has announced plan to merge with Dangote Sugar and Dangote Rice

The notification is contained in a recent update on the website of the Nigeria Exchange about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 25 2023.

The Board is to sit on the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Half Year ended June 30, 2023 (H1, 2023 Results) and also to consider the proposed merger of the Company with Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Dangote Rice Limited.