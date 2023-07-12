Gains in Dangote Cement, others lift market further by 1.65%

Gains of 9.27% in the prices of Dangote Cement and other 37 stocks lifted the activities on the floor the Nigerian equity market on Tuesday to a higher close as the All Share Index appreciated by 1.65% to settle at 65,669.29 points from the previous close of 64,603.69 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 1.65% to close at N35.758 trillion from the previous close of N35.177 trillion, thereby gaining N581 billion.

An aggregate of 844.7 million units of shares were traded in 8,922 deals, valued at N9.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 38 equities appreciated in their share prices against 34 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OMATEK, Sovereign Trust Insurance, FTN Cocoa, CHELLARAM and Transcorp Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

ETERNA OIL, Unity Bank, CWG, JAPAULGOLD, May & Baker, COURTVILLE, Dangote Cement and two others also grew their share prices above 9.00%.

Percentage Losers

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.17 from the previous close of N1.30.

Champion Breweries, MCNICHOLS and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.89%, 9.33% and 9.32% respectively.

Volume Driver

CHAMS traded about 91.7 million units of its shares in 412 deals, valued at about N117 million.

FCMB traded about 78.7 million units of its shares in just 339 deals, valued at N551.9 million.

UBA traded about 55 million units of its shares in 490 deals, valued at N795 million.