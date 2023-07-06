Gains in MTN, others lift the market by 1.33% higher

Gains in the prices of MTN Nigeria, PRESCO and other 41 stocks lifted the activities on the floor the Nigerian equity market on Wednesday to a higher close as the All Share Index appreciated by 1.33% to settle at 61,523.57 points from the previous close of 60,715.04 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 1.33% to close at N33.500 trillion from the previous close of N33.060 trillion, thereby gaining N440 billion.

An aggregate of 846 million units of shares were traded in 9,815 deals, valued at N10.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 43 equities appreciated in their share prices against 30 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

LEARNAFRICA led other gainers with 9.97% growth to close at N3.20 from the previous close of N2.91.

Gold Guinea Brew, CHELLARAM and JOHNHOLT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.77% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Nem Insurance, LASACO, Mutual Benefits and Secured Electronic Technology led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

WAPIC, CWG and Linkage Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88%, 9.74% and 9.59% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 89 million units of its shares in 337 deals, valued at about N1.6 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 89 million units of its shares in just 415 deals, valued at N323.5 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 85.9 million units of its shares in 572 deals, valued at N1.5 billion.