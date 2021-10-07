Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra State says he has reported the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to President Muhammadu Buhari over his threat to declare a state of emergency in the state ahead of the governorship election billed for November 6.

Obiano who spoke to state house correspondents after meeting with president in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noted the possibility of the declaration of a state of emergency in his state is not an idea of Buhari.

He described the threat of emergency rule as unfortunate and wondered why the minister had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in states where there had been a lot of killings.

“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General Malami, very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said.

Obiano, who promised to call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, said apart from the recent security crisis, Amambra had been the most peaceful in the south east.

The governor also countered the statement that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed what happened was that the members who were given N100 million each to join the APC had, however, remained in APGA.