Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ekweremadu in a statement on Thursday, described the news of his supposed arrest as a fabrication of smear campaigners that has no basis in facts.

“My attention has been called to a fake story making the round purporting that I arrested by the EFCC. I could not have bothered about such spurious tales, but for the concerns shown by my friends and supporters through calls and messages,” he said.

“There was no such arrest and I have never been arrested by the EFCC.

“The public should, therefore, ignore this and other such hatchet reports and smear campaigns as they only represent the unholy imaginations of the authors and their sponsors.”