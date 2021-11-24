The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano on its watchlist, months before he is to leave office as governor and handover to Prof. Charles Soludo.

The Anambra governor is expected to hand over in March 2022.

According to a letter dated November 15 and addressed to the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the anti-graft agency asked to be informed whenever Obiano is seen attempting to travel out of the country.

It yet unclear why the EFCC placed Obiano on its watchlist, but sources say he is being investigated by the commission.

In September, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra had asked the anti-graft agency to probe the finances of the state in order to unearth “monumental deception”.

According to NAN, Basil Ejidike, Anambra APC chairman, in a statement, had alleged that Obiano has been “fraudulently” using the state’s security vote.

“Anambra as a state has not recorded significant growth and development since the inception of Gov. Willy Obiano’s leadership,” the statement reads.

“To maintain existing developmental structures in the state remains unattainable.”