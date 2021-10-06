OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, has threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra before the state’s gubernatorial elections on November 6.

This, he said, may be an option to end attacks by unknown gunmen in the state.

Malami who spoke to State House reporters shortly after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesda, said insecurity has spiked across the state in recent weeks and the administration will not allow hoodlums overtake constitutional order.

“No possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra holds, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration or state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order?” he wondered.

Anambra has witnessed heighten crisis in recent weeks, with daredevil gunmen wreaking havoc on state assets and individual.

Mr Malami’s comments came three days after gunmen attacked police and State Security Service field offices in the state, killing several people.