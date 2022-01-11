OBINNA EZUGWU

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has argued that nobody has the right to question him over the speed of work at the Osisioma flyover since its a project he conceived himself and was not advised to do.

The flyover at Osisioma Junction, near Aba, the state commercial city, was started by the governor in 2017 but is yet to be completed, prompting agitations from the state’s populace.

Ikpeazu who was a guest on a radio show, was asked by a journalist, as captured in video shared by a blogger on Monday, why he hadn’t finished constructing the flyover, and in response, he wondered why the journalist should ask him about a project he decided on his own to build.

“Does the flyover concern you?” the governor who spoke in Igbo retorted. “Was it not me that decided to build the flyover? Did you ask me to build it? It was me who designed the flyover and brought some foreigners to build it.”

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu's response to a journalist who asked him why Aba Osisioma Flyover is yet to be completed. For the record, the flyover was flagged off on 20th January, 2017.#abacityblog pic.twitter.com/uUdc1pA89S — Abacityblog (@abacityblog) January 10, 2022

The governor, however, assured that work on the flyover is ongoing and has reached advanced stage.

“I’m building it as money comes in. You can see that work is progressing on it. They have started doing the stone base now,” he said.

Ikpeazu further said that some of the people disturbing him about the flyover don’t even have cars, wondering what business they have with the flyover since they don’t have cars.

“Some of those disturbing me about the flyover don’t have cars. Will you use legs to pass the flyover? What is your business with flyover if you don’t have a car?” he wondered.

