Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Nigerians are waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power in 2023.

Wike who spoke when he visited his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, on Monday, encouraged members of the party to unite, as according to him, Nigerians are waiting for them to take power.

He said, “Let us all unite. Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together. Anybody can be a presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible.”

Wike also emphasised the need for unity of purpose between Bayelsa, Rivers, and PDP, saying that success would elude the party if members failed to form a united front.

He hailed the Bayelsa governor for his developmental efforts and commitment to the party and urged the people of the state to continue to support him.

“Today, I came to let everybody know that Douye Diri is one of the governors I can tell you have shown commitment even though he is new. I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make PDP united because without a party there cannot be a presidential candidate,” he said.

On his part, Diri said the PDP had been repositioned to be able to clinch the presidency in 2023, adding that the major opposition party had the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction, NAN reported.

“The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory in the 2023 polls,” Mr Diri stressed

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!