Nigeria has seen 102 Lassa fever deaths from a total cumulatively from week 1-52 of 2021 in 38 Local Government Areas, LGAs of 17 states according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC which disclosed this in its Lassa fever Situation Report, EpiWeek52:27December–2January,2021, said the affected states have been alerted on the disturbing trend.

The states affected include Edo (212), Ondo (175), Bauchi (39), Taraba (22), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (9), Benue (8), Kaduna (8), Enugu (5), Nasarawa (3), Kogi (3), FCT (3), Cross River (1), Imo (1), Anambra (1), Delta (1), and Abia (1).

In week 52 (December 27, 2021, to January 2, 2022), three new deaths were recorded, even as the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 29 in week 51, 2021 to 28 cases.

“These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” it said.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2021, 102 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate, CFR, of 20.0 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7 percent).

The NCDC in 2021, the country recorded at least one confirmed case across 68 Local Government Areas in 17 states.

Three states Edo (42 per cent), Ondo (34 per cent), and Bauchi (eight per cent), accounted for 84 per cent of all the cases.

Also, Edo with 15 deaths, 2,725 suspected cases and 212 confirmed cases is the most affected state. It is followed by Ondo, 47 deaths, 1,006 suspected cases and 175 confirmed cases, and Bauchi, 12, 164 cases and 39 deaths.

The other most affected states are Taraba, Ebonyi, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Enugu and Nasarawa.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years while the male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1 : 0.9 even as the number of suspected cases decreased compared to the figure reported for the same period in 2020.

No new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting Week 52, the NCDC gave an assurance that the national Lassa fever multi-partner and multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) have continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

