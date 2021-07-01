The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State residence of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, alias, Sunday Igboho, came under attack in the early hours of Thursday by armed men suspected by soldiers, this is according to his spokesman, Olayemi Koiki.

Kokoi said the house was attacked around 1am on Thursday, noting that the attackers were soldiers.

Two people were reportedly killed during the attack and some taken away by the suspected soldiers.

“I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came but he (Sunday Igboho) is currently safe,” Koiki said.

Chief Sunday Igboho house was attack around 1:30am this morning 2 people where killed and bodies taking away. So many people have been taking to Unknown location. More details coming soon olayomi koiki chief Sunday Igboho spokesman @UKinNigeria @USinNigeria @ilanaomooodua pic.twitter.com/VUJrGmnx64 — KOIKIMEDIA (@KoikiMedia) July 1, 2021

The reported attack is coming hours to a planned rally for the secession of ‘Yoruba Nation’ in Lagos State. Igboho has been going across the Southwest geopolitical zone to crusade his secessionist campaign, citing injustice meted on the people of the region as well as worsening insecurity.

Thursday attack is one of the many reported attacks on Igboho and his Ibadan residence since January 2021 when he issued a seven-day ultimatum to killer herders in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.