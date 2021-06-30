By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The leadership and members of Hunters Group of Nigeria on Wednesday declared their unalloyed support for the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the State of Osun.

The enthusiastic hunters also endorsed the governor’s second term bid saying they were ready to do everything possible to ensure his re-election in the forthcoming governorship election.

This is even as the Governor inaugurated the State Chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) and charged them on patriotism, integrity, diligence, loyalty and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

The governor said the new layer of the security outfit was put in place to further harness the diverse security apparatuses by getting the locals who understand the terrain involved in securing and guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens.

He said the gesture is aimed at further helping to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies as the newly-inaugurated hunters are expected to protect the State and provide useful information and intelligence to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere in the State.

Inaugurating the Group at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Oyetola emphasised that the newly-inaugurated hunters would work in the steps of the extant security outfits to complement the efforts of other security agencies in a bid to deliver security in every nook and cranny of the State.

Oyetola who described security and welfare as the primary purpose of government, said the Administration would leave no stone unturned in achieving the all-important duty.

He charged the newly inaugurated hunters on diligence, loyalty, honestly and integrity, asking them to discharge their duties with topmost sincerity as they are expected to effectively organise, coordinate, supervise and complement the activities of conventional security agencies.

“Today, we are inaugurating your group to further strengthen and widen our security architecture and management,” he said.

“We have put these layers of security in place in our firm belief that we are better secured when we harness our diverse security apparatuses and involve our people who know our terrain and who can effectively organise, coordinate and supervise them to complement the activities of conventional police.

“Consequently, we expect the various security outfits to work hand in hand with the police by guarding our communities and forests with integrity and diligence, providing intelligence, arresting suspects and handing them over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.

“I urge the members of the Osun Hunters Group of Nigeria that we are inaugurating today to follow in the steps of the extant security outfits to deliver security with integrity and complement the activities of other security agencies.

“All our security agencies must know that there is only one duty and that is to keep the State and People of Osun safe. This duty should unite all security outfits. Your loyalty should be to the people. Doing otherwise is against the code of your operation, the interest of the State and the nation.

“I urge you all to avoid harassing defenceless and harmless citizens. You must deliver this duty with all sense of responsibility, integrity, honesty and patriotism.

“The members of Osun Hunters Group must justify the rigorous selection that qualifies them as Members of this Association and you must carry with you the Omoluabi ethos as you discharge your responsibilities.

“The people of Osun have implicit confidence in you and they believe that they are safe in the hands of their compatriots. Do all within your powers to justify this confidence.”

Oyetola noted that security was critical to the Development Agenda of his Administration as it holds the Master Key to the delivery of adequate, equitable, and qualitative service in all sectors.

According to him, the sustainable economic transformation, investment revolution and infrastructure development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace.

He added: “This is the reason we are doing everything in our power to guard the master key of peace jealously by working hard to sustain the ranking of our State as the most peaceful State in Nigeria. We shall not rest until we make security a way of life in Osun.”

Speaking on behalf of their members in the State, the Commander General, Hunters Group, Joshua Osatimehin, and the State Commandant, Chief Nureni Hammed openly declared their readiness to work with and support the Governor in his bid for second term.

They attributed their solidarity and endorsement to the good works and laudable achievements the Administration had recorded in the last two and half years.

In his words, the HGN Commander General, Osatimehin said the decision to support the governor was informed by his Administration’s commitment to security and safety of the State.

Osatimehin who applauded the Governor’s approach to security noted that it was heartening to know that Osun had proved itself as a pacesetter in the provision of security apparatuses and management.

He also lauded the prompt and timely security intervention and approach of the Administration which he said had culminated in the sustained status of Osun as the most peaceful State in the country.

Osatimehin disclosed that over 42,000 hunters have been registered in Osun under the umbrella of the Group to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the State.

Corroborating the position of the HGN to support the Governor for second term, the State Commander, Hunters Group of Nigeria, Chief Balogun Nureni Hammed, reaffirmed the commitment of his members to collaborating with other security agencies to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He commended the State Government for being supportive to the Group as part of efforts to provide an enabling environment and peaceful atmosphere in every nook and cranny of the State.

Hammed attributed the good works of Oyetola’s Administration as an encouragement to support him for second term.

“We are satisfied with your good works and we want you to continue. Four plus four! We will support you to return for a second term by next year,” Hammed said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, urged members of the HGN to champion loyalty, diligence and sincerity in discharge of their responsibilities as local security agents.

They advised them to remain honest and sincere while carrying out their daily activities to stem the tide of insecurity and ensure peace across the nooks and crannies of the State.

Those in attendance included the representatives of the security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials.