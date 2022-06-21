Sokoto man receives death threats for supporting Peter Obi

Adebayo Obajemu

Jamilu Sufi, a native of Sokoto who has allegedly been supporting the aspiration of Peter Obi to become president of Nigeria under the Labour Party has raised an alarm over threat to his life for supporting Obi

Mr Sufi, a Muslim, disclosed this via a Twitter post on Sunday.

He said person threatening him has incidentally made contact with his wife and has vowed to kill her if he (Sufi) refuses to desist from supporting Mr Obi.

“I don’t succumb to blackmail and threats,” Mr Sufi said in the post.

For verification, Sufi posted the phone number which has been used to threaten him.

“It got to a point that he called my wife and threatened to kill her too. I blocked him but he and other guys continued (to threaten me and my wife),” he further tweeted.

Mr Sufi said the unidentified person speaks Igbo and Hausa languages fluently.

He said the man also sent him voice notes via WhatsApp and threatened to kill him.

In his chat with an online paper, ( not Business Hallmark) , Mr Sufi said he had made a report to the police in Sokoto State

Mr Sufi has been using Twitter to drum up support in Sokoto State and North-west for Mr Obi and the LP.

He claimed, in one of his posts on the microblogging site, to have brought together again the different factions of the LP in Sokoto State, and hinting of plan to do the same in other states in the region.

He said of Mr Obi : “a president in the making”. Nigeria, he said, would be safe under Mr Obi.