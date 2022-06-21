Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State, has said Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is an excellent person, but that Nigerians are not ready to elect him as a president yet.

Aliyu who spoke on Channels Television, said though Obi is liked by the youths, his chances in 2023 are not bright.

He noted that many people in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been rooting for the former Anambra State governor to be Atiku Abubakar’s running mate next year.

He said, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum. A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.

“Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President to Atiku again.”

Obi became the presidential candidate of the LP after defecting from the PDP some days to the party’s presidential primary.

Aliyu also noted that Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition party’s presidential candidate, did not pick Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate because Wike talks too much and does not compliment Atiku.

He said: “You do not go around choosing people that will not compliment you.

“You choose people who will compliment your office. People that are ready to take over from you and will make you comfortable.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know if it is his power. Sometimes when you speak too much. When you insult your way to power, it does not always happen.

“I can count many people who he has insulted. People will say he is always speaking his mind. But there are times you don’t need to speak your mind.”

Atiku last week, picked the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Explaining his choice, Atiku stated that Okowa possesses all the qualities needed for the job of Vice President.