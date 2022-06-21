President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new ministers to replace, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio Ogbonnaya Onu, and other cabinet members who resigned to contest the APC presidential primary.

The president, on Tuesday, wrote to the senate seeking the confirmation of seven ministerial nominees.

The nominees are: Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State; Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State; Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State; Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State; Odo Udi – Rivers State.