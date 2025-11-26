‘Shut down House of Reps until Tinubu govt acts,’ Rep Doguwa flays APC over insecurity

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, on Tuesday, in angry tone called for the suspension of parliamentary activities over rising insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker said this during plenary while criticising the handling of security issues under President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Doguwa, who represents the Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency, noted that many Nigerians were struggling to carry out daily activities because of the growing insecurity across communities.

In a video posted on Facebook by TV Platinum, the lawmaker said, “The country is running in blood and tears. You cannot go, the farmers cannot go to farm. Our traders cannot go to the market.”

He used this to highlight how fear and violence were affecting basic livelihoods.

“Worshippers cannot go to mosques or churches. Then what are you legislating here?” This part of his statement questioned the relevance of continuing legislative work amid widespread insecurity,” he added.

Doguwa then called on the Speaker and lawmakers to take a strong stand, saying “Mr. Speaker, if the government is not prepared to actually do the right thing that will protect the lives and property of our people, I urge you, I urge on this honourable House, as a House of the people of Nigeria, to stand up to pay the supreme cost.”

He used the remark to press for urgent action from the executive.

He further proposed the suspension of legislative activities, saying, “And that is no more than to shut this House down and to call an emergency on any legislative issue and wait until the right thing is taken by the government of the day.”

He argued that halting proceedings would send a clear message about the seriousness of the situation.

Doguwa reminded members that the constitution placed security responsibilities on the federal government, while also holding state governments accountable. He noted that insecurity affected virtually every constituency and was not tied to religion, party or ethnicity.

He explained that the growing insecurity could affect national activities, including future elections, and said lawmakers needed to review their oversight roles.

He further stressed his point with the remark: “Mr. Speaker, we can even declare a legislative emergency. Close the House, shut it up. Who are you legislating for?”

Doguwa also spoke about his constituency, describing increased incidents of kidnapping around the Falgore Game Reserve. He said the frequency of such incidents had become a daily concern for residents.

He also encouraged lawmakers to continue working collectively on security issues, noting that cooperation across all regions and political backgrounds was necessary.