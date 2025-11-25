South West Governors Adopt New Security Measures Amid Rising Threats

Amid escalating security challenges across Nigeria – particularly in the North-Central states of Kwara, Benue, Kogi and Plateau – the South West Governors’ Forum has announced a sweeping set of regional security and development measures aimed at bolstering safety and enhancing integration across the zone.

The resolutions were issued on Monday after the governors met at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State. The meeting was attended by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Osun Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi.

In their communiqué, the governors commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity and stabilise the economy. They also expressed solidarity with the Federal Government following recent kidnappings in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States, and welcomed the swift rescue of abducted schoolchildren and worshippers.

Key Resolutions

1. Establishment of South West Security Fund (SWSF)

The Forum approved the creation of a South West Security Fund to be managed by the DAWN Commission. The fund will be overseen by the Special Advisers on Security from all six states, who are to meet monthly.

2. Joint Intelligence-Sharing Platform

In a major move to strengthen regional cooperation, the governors agreed to set up a digital, real-time intelligence-sharing platform for threat alerts, incident documentation, and coordinated rapid response across the zone.

3. Enhanced Forest Surveillance

The Forum called for the deployment of Federal Forest Guards, with states providing the required personnel. They stressed the urgency of reclaiming forest areas currently exploited by criminal elements, and commended the NSCDC, local hunters, Amotekun and other security agencies for their ongoing efforts.

4. Regulation of Interstate Migration

Noting growing concerns over uncontrolled migration, the governors called for stricter border monitoring, improved data-gathering, and closer collaboration with NIMC to ensure proper identification and tracking of migrants within the region.

5. Clampdown on Illegal Mining

The Forum expressed deep concern over rising illegal mining activities, describing them as a threat to security and environmental safety. They recommended stricter licensing, reinforced monitoring, and tougher enforcement to curb criminal access to mining corridors.

6. Renewed Call for State Police

Reiterating their long-standing position, the governors insisted that the establishment of State Police “can no longer be delayed,” noting that it remains critical for long-term security management.

7. Agriculture and Food Security

The governors applauded farmers in the region for increased productivity, which they said contributed to stabilising food prices. They also commended Federal Government initiatives geared toward national food security and climate resilience.

8. South West Development Commission (SWDC)

They thanked President Tinubu for establishing the SWDC and urged the commission to promptly begin delivering on its mandate.

9. Support for DAWN Commission

The Forum acknowledged the role of the DAWN Commission in advancing regional integration and strengthening security coordination.

10. Call for Unity and Peace

The governors appealed to residents to remain united and uphold the South West’s tradition of peace, tolerance, and communal harmony.