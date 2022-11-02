Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, says Murtala Sule Garo, the Kano State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is working for Atiku Abubakar, his father-in-law against Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

On Monday, Doguwa and Garo clashed during a meeting at the residence of the APC governorship candidate, Nasir Gawuna.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lawmaker alleged that Garo was fueling crisis in the party to pave the way for the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the APC deputy governorship candidate was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of Atiku, who is his in-law.

He denied reports that he injured Garo during the meeting, saying that Garo slipped and fell while trying to attack him.

“Yes, I was not part of that meeting. Yes, I was not invited, but what happened was that I wanted to meet with the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, the Prince of Kano State.

“He (Abdullahi Abbas) told me to come over and discuss with him at the residence of the present deputy governor of Kano State. That was what took me to that place.

“Coincidentally, I met these people meeting and they are meeting in a setting that reflected to me that this is a stakeholders’ meeting for Kano State.

“When I looked at them, definitely I stepped back because I looked at the faces of the people in the meeting, numbering about 10, and it was like a selection of stakeholders, like a selection of members who matter in the APC in Kano State and I was not invited.

“To be very honest with you, I was upset that I was not invited. And I told them my displeasure with it. I said I was not happy. And I was not happy, not just because I was not invited to the meeting, but because there was also something that happened on the day our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited Kano.

“So this has also added to my injury; it added salt to my injury, then I complained bitterly to the deputy governor, who is our gubernatorial candidate.

“It was when I was complaining to the deputy governor, that this man abused me. He abused my father, and of course, when he was abusing me, we exchanged unpalatable words.

“He abused me and I abused him. He was trying to rush at me and then, on the tiles, there was water, he slipped and fell, hitting a cup that also fell on the floor.

“That was how he sustained an injury to his head. I did not injure him, I did not beat him because I could not have fought in my traditional regalia,” he said.

“He has been holding meetings with his people asking them not to vote for APC because he is better off with an in-law as president than be a deputy governor in Kano State.

“This I can tell you anywhere. And I have not been happy with this disposition because I am a Tinubu person to the core. Wherever I come across anybody conspiring against Tinubu, whoever that person may be, I will do my best to make sure that he does not succeed.

“Another thing that provoked me, which I have never told anyone, was that Murtala Sule Garo, on the day Tinubu came to Kano, caused my billboards that were placed at strategic places to be torn, simply because I did not reflect his picture on the billboards.

“I reflected the governor, I reflected the gubernatorial candidate, and I also consistently reflected the picture of my presidential candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Garo, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said Doguwa attacked him with a teacup during the fracas.

The deputy governorship candidate alleged that Doguwa threw a teacup at him while demanding an explanation for his exemption from the meeting.

“When he invaded the meeting, he started disagreeing that he was not involved in the meeting because it was a time of sharing money but when it comes to the difficult task of the party he will be invited,” BBC quoted Garo as saying.

“Mr Doguwa accused me of destroying his banners which I denied, he grabbed a teacup in front of the deputy governor and threw it at me.”