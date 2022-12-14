2023: Tinubu is another Buhari, will build on his legacy - Doguwa

Alhassan Doguwa, House of Reps majority leader, says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a strategist like President Muhammadu Buhari, and would build on president’s legacy if elected in 2023.

Doguwa said the people of Northwest geopolitical zone will pay Tinubu back for his support for President Buhari, by voting for him in 2023.

Doguwa who spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Channels Television, also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs more than eight years to “clean up the mess” created during the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Tuesday, APC commenced its presidential campaign in the Northwest, with a rally at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna.

Speaking on the flag-off, Doguwa said the people of the north-west are “indebted” to the country with Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the zone, as president.

He said the north-west people will “pay back” by supporting Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, who hails from the southern part of the country.

“The fact is that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be expected to do everything at the same time,” he said.

“Eight-year tenure of office cannot be enough to put back the messes and problems we had encountered during the PDP misrule. We need more than eight years to finish up those things.

“The fact here remains that you now have another Buhari, a master strategist, master planner, somebody who can think ahead of time, somebody who is connected internationally, and someone who had an example of good governance when he was governor of Lagos state.

“So, the belief now is that APC to be taken over by asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will definitely consolidate and build on the gains already made by President Muhammadu Buhari.”