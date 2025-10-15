In a dramatic twist that signals further cracks within the opposition, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside 23 members of the State House of Assembly.

The governor’s resignation was confirmed on Wednesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed the development via his official Facebook page.

Though Diri did not immediately declare his next political destination, sources close to Government House, Yenagoa, say his move may be a prelude to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or aligning with The NEW Associates, a fast-rising political movement with strong ties to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Diri’s resignation follows months of tension between his camp and the PDP national leadership, amid growing reports of disillusionment among South South governors of the party.

In May, at least 27 of Diri’s political aides were dismissed after they attended the inauguration of the Bayelsa State chapter of The NEW Associates and participated in a rally endorsing President Tinubu and Minister Wike.

The defection further compounds the PDP’s deepening crisis, coming barely 24 hours after Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, defected to the APC along with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and several state and federal lawmakers.

Announcing his switch on Tuesday, Mbah said he left the PDP to align with the APC’s “vision for development and progress,” adding that he sought “a platform where the people’s interest would be represented and respected.”

Analysts say the back-to-back resignations of two sitting PDP governors within 48 hours represent a major political setback for the opposition party, and a significant boost for President Tinubu’s consolidation drive ahead of the 2027 elections.