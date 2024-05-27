Connect with us

JUST IN: Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri wins at the tribunal
The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Douye Diri as the state governor.

A three-man panel led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Timipre Sylva, and the party for lacking in merit.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, held that the petitioners failed to prove any credible evidence to back up any of the allegations they raised against the re-election victory of Diri.

Obinna Ezugwu.

