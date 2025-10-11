Political Earthquake: Enugu’s Mbah, Bayelsa’s Diri Set to Dump PDP for APC Next Week

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be heading for another major blow as Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State are set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next week, in what insiders are calling the biggest political realignment since 1999.

The two governors, both elected on the PDP platform, are expected to formally declare for the APC on Tuesday, October 14. Sources within the ruling party confirmed that the defection has been “sealed and approved” by top APC leadership, with a third unnamed opposition governor also expected to join the ruling fold.

Mbah’s Defection to Upend Enugu Politics

In Enugu, the move is already sending shockwaves across the state’s political landscape. Mbah, who has reportedly concluded consultations with key stakeholders, is expected to move to the APC with virtually the entire PDP structure in the state, from ward councillors to lawmakers and party executives.

A top aide to the governor confirmed the development, saying, “The governor will definitely land in APC, though I cannot confirm if it will be on Tuesday. The discussions are concluded.”

On Thursday, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved the Enugu State Working Committee and inaugurated a caretaker leadership, signaling readiness for Mbah’s formal entry into the party, Vanguard reported.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Enugu APC caretaker chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, described Mbah’s defection as “the death knell of the PDP in Enugu,” declaring that the governor would be joining with the full PDP structure.

“Political evangelism has started. Governor Mbah has agreed to move with us into the APC, and he’s not coming alone, he’s coming with the entire political family of Enugu,” Nwoye announced.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who inaugurated the committee, welcomed Mbah’s imminent entry, saying the party was committed to “expanding and consolidating power ahead of 2027.”

“Our goal is clear – APC is home for all who share our vision for progress. The person who comes today or tomorrow is one of us. We will expand, win, and deliver victory in 2027,” he said.

Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, hailed the development as “the beginning of a new era” for the South-East. “With Enugu joining the APC, the South-East is back to national reckoning,” he said.

Party insiders predict that Mbah’s defection will completely erase PDP’s dominance in Enugu and open the door for a wave of defections in Anambra and Abia States, cementing the APC’s presence in the region.

Why Mbah is Leaving PDP

Sources close to Governor Mbah said his decision to quit the PDP was driven by frustration over the party’s neglect of the South-East, its internal divisions, and its refusal to ratify the appointment of Sunday Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary, a position meant for the zone.

In May, the PDP’s South-East zonal leadership had issued a strong warning, threatening to “reconsider” its relationship with the party if Udeh-Okoye was not confirmed as secretary. At the time, the region’s leaders, including former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, accused the PDP of sidelining loyal members from the South-East.

“We have been trampled upon and ignored for too long. This neglect cannot continue,” Wabara had said.

Mbah, who expressed similar sentiments in June during a visit by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, warned that the zone might “review its membership” of the PDP if the leadership continued to “disrespect the region’s interests.”

Diri’s Move Splits Bayelsa PDP

In Bayelsa, Governo Diri’s defection, according to Vanguard, is also causing deep divisions within the state’s PDP structure. Multiple sources confirmed that the governor, after weeks of intense consultation, is set to move to the APC with a section of his cabinet and members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

According to sources, Diri delayed his move due to infighting within the Bayelsa APC, particularly between factions loyal to former governor and petroleum minister, Chief Timipre Sylva, and other stakeholders.

A Bayelsa legislator told Vanguard that the defection is now “inevitable.”

“There’s no going back. The governor has made up his mind and has the backing of many members of the State House of Assembly. The defection will happen next week,” he said.

However, the plan is facing resistance from some top PDP figures, including former governor Seriake Dickson and several National Assembly members.

Senator Dickson, alongside three House of Representatives members – Fred Agbedi, Maria Ebikake, and Mietama Obordor – is reportedly opposed to the defection, arguing that there’s no strategic justification for it.

Despite the opposition, Diri is said to have secured the blessings of former President Goodluck Jonathan and a number of Bayelsa elders, who view the move as a way to align the state with the federal government and attract development.

When contacted by Vanguard, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, said he was “not aware” of any defection plan.

APC Plots Grand Welcome for Defecting Governors

According to sources within the ruling party, the APC leadership is planning a grand event in Abuja to formally receive the defecting governors. The event is expected to mirror the elaborate receptions organised earlier this year for Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom’s Umo Eno, who also switched allegiance to the ruling party.

“The leadership wants to make it a national celebration. It will send a clear signal that APC is now the dominant force across the South-South and South-East,” a senior party source disclosed.

PDP’s Internal Crisis Deepens

The latest wave of defections underscores the deepening crisis within the PDP, which continues to struggle with leadership disputes and factional divisions.

The party’s continued retention of Senator Samuel Anyanwu – a known ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike – as National Secretary, despite protests from the South-East caucus, has reportedly worsened discontent among party members.

Political analysts say the defections of Mbah and Diri could mark the beginning of a mass exodus from the opposition party as the 2027 general elections approach.

“The PDP has been bleeding for months,” said one analyst. “These defections are the latest sign that the party is losing cohesion, and by 2027, it may be reduced to a shadow of itself.”

If the defections go as planned next week, the ruling APC will have made major inroads into the South-East and South-South, regions long considered the PDP’s traditional strongholds, setting the stage for a dramatically reshaped political contest ahead of the 2027 elections.