Connect with us

Politics

Without restructuring Nigeria will keep running around in circles - Gov Diri
Advertisement

Politics

Obi congratulates Trump, says his victory will reinforce democracy worldwide

Politics

Ondo Election: APC's massive votes will shock PDP - Party Chieftain 

Politics

'History’s greatest comeback:' World leaders react to Donald Trump's victory

Politics

Gov. Otti charges elected LG chairmen to be responsible to developmental needs of their communities

Politics

Tinubu’s tax bills dead on arrival without consultation - Sen. Ndume

Politics

Tinubu congratulates Donald Trump

Politics

US Decides: Tinubu congratulates Trump

Politics

EFCC arrests Ifeanyi Okowa over N1.3trn derivation fund

Politics

'Naked demonstration of untamed power,' ACF condemns trial of minors for EndBadGovernance protest

Politics

Without restructuring Nigeria will keep running around in circles – Gov Diri

Published

33 mins ago

on

Without restructuring Nigeria will keep running around in circles - Gov Diri

Senator Douye, governor of Bayelsa State, has argued that real development will continue to elude Nigeria if the country is not restructured.

Diri who spoke on Thursday while delivering his welcome address at the ongoing All Editors’ Conference in Yenegoa, the state capital, lamented that the oil producing states of the Niger Delta continues to suffer environmental degradation without the issues being addressed.

The said he recognized the role of the media as of the unofficial fourth arm of government, noting democracy is incomplete without the media.

“You role as guidance of truth and you must uphold that. The media in Nigeria is so crucial because of the abundance of of resources but paradoxically, ravaged by poverty,” Diri said.

“So it is critical for the media to focus on that. For us in Bayelsa, a state where oil production started, with its attendant oil spoil and environmental degradation, which is mainly ignored, and our right trampled on, I am also a convert to the quest for a true federal system, which has remained the challenge to real development and without dealing with this, we are running in cycle.

“There is also need for reform of resource allocation and deprivation. We must address the issue of injustice in resource allocation and deprivation to endure that resource exploitation corresponds to damage to the environment. For instance, the flooding is perennial, and we need federal help.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *