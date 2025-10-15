Madagascar in turmoil as military seizes power after president’s impeachment

Madagascar has plunged into political uncertainty after an elite military unit announced it had taken control of the country, following the impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina by parliament amid weeks of anti-government protests.

The dramatic takeover was declared on Tuesday by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, commander of the CAPSAT military unit, which joined demonstrators in the capital over the weekend. In a televised address outside the presidential palace, Randrianirina announced the suspension of the constitution and the formation of a military-led governing committee composed of army, police, and gendarmerie officers.

“We have taken power,” Colonel Randrianirina confirmed, adding that a civilian government would be installed “after a few days.”

The announcement sparked jubilation across Antananarivo, with crowds waving flags, cheering, and following army convoys in celebration. “It’s a huge joy,” said 41-year-old businesswoman Baovola Zanarison Rakotomanga. “We have suffered for so long. We hope to move forward, united.”

Rajoelina in hiding, denounces ‘attempted coup’

The presidency, however, condemned the move as “a clear act of attempted coup,” insisting that President Rajoelina remains in office, AFP reported. The 51-year-old leader is reportedly in hiding, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he may have fled to Dubai after earlier seeking refuge with French assistance.

In a televised address late Monday, Rajoelina – who holds both Malagasy and French nationality – said he was in a “safe place to protect my life,” vowing not to resign. “I am on a mission to find solutions to this crisis,” he said.

Parliament impeaches Rajoelina

The crisis escalated after Madagascar’s National Assembly voted overwhelmingly, 130 in favour, to impeach Rajoelina for “dereliction of duty,” surpassing the two-thirds threshold required by law. The presidency attempted to block the move by ordering the assembly’s dissolution, but the constitutional court validated the impeachment and recognised Randrianirina’s authority.

Advertisement

The protests, which began on September 25 over worsening power and water shortages, quickly evolved into mass anti-government demonstrations. The unrest deepened when CAPSAT – the same unit that helped topple a government in 2009 and install Rajoelina -defected to the protesters’ side.

Regional and international concern

The gendarmerie has since admitted to “faults and excesses” in its handling of the demonstrations, during which at least 22 people were reportedly killed, according to United Nations figures.

The African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and United Nations have all expressed concern, with UN spokesman Farhan Haq saying, “If there is a coup underway, we would stand against that.”

The United States also called for calm and constitutional order. “We urge all parties to pursue a peaceful solution in line with the constitutional order,” a US State Department spokesperson said.

Under US law, Washington may be required to suspend assistance if a military coup is confirmed. Madagascar received approximately $32 million in US aid last fiscal year, mainly directed toward health programmes.

Anti-French sentiment grows

Amid the upheaval, protesters have accused France, Madagascar’s former colonial ruler, of interference. “It’s like they’re colonising us again,” said civil engineer Koloina Rakotomavonirina, 26. “We want them to leave our island for good.”

As soldiers consolidated their positions in the capital, uncertainty loomed over the next steps for Africa’s largest island nation — a country once hailed for its fragile but steady democratic progress, now again facing the spectre of military rule.