Shell, Agip audit Caverton aircraft for operations

International oil firms operating in Nigeria, including Shell and Agip, have audited the aircraft of Caverton Group to ensure the safety of flight services delivered by the firm to the oil and gas sector.

The Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Group, Bode Makanjuola, disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.

He told journalists that air safety audits in the oil and gas sector were very stringent.

According to him, Caverton’s operations were audited three times annually for safety in the oil and gas industry, adding that two oil majors recently audited the company’s air services.

Makanjuola said, “It is all about safety and we operate under the most stringent conditions because we work for the oil and gas sector and being under those conditions we are audited three times a year.

“We just completed our Shell and Agip audits and we have another audit coming up. So we are constantly being checked in terms of ensuring that we meet the right level of safety and quality.”