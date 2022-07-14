Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Nigeria has disclosed its synergy with HerAbility Hub to advance the cause of girl-child education in line with its overall strategy to support the development of the nation’s education sector. The partnership is tagged Somolu school tour and comes with the theme: “ Shattering the Glass Ceiling” among its features include career seminars, empowerment programmes and donation of diverse education materials to schools in Lagos.

Founder, HerAbility Hub, Dr. Omoayena Odunbaku, while commending Ecobank for its support, stated that the success of the tour would enrich the potential and future of many a girl-child .

She said that HerAbility Hub is a female community platform that provides and integrates career talks channeled towards mentorship of young female secondary school students, film forums that give inspiration and steer critical thinking skills, girl-child empowerment projects that are complemented with civic engagement lessons.

Further, she stated that:

“The school tour was scheduled for four different locations across four days. It was targeted at 1200 participants including 1000 students across 19 Government secondary schools, desk officers, keynote speakers and resource persons. Participation was by representation with a maximum of 50 students (25 male, 25 females) from each of the school. The schools include Igbobi Junior High School. Morocco Shomolu, St Luke’s Junior Grammar School. CMS, Gbagada Comprehensive school, Bariga, Baptist Junior Grammar School, Obanikoro,” she stated.

In his comment, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe said

“We have special loan packages for parents and guardians to enable them pay school fees for their children. Our digital offerings are targeted at reducing the financial burden on parents, students, and schools, and facilitating the ease of payment of fees without hassles.

“The digital offerings include Ecobank Mobile App, EcobankPay and Ecobank Online for contactless fees payment, personal loans and salary advance packages at competitive interest rates, international transfers for offshore school fees payment and affordable remittance offerings. Those who have families abroad who wish to send money home to help with fees can do so at zero charges on the Rapidtransfer app. The bank has also provided the Banking-for-School pack for educational institutions to access working capital and loans.”

Ecobank Nigeria supported the partnership with education materials.