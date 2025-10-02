Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has argued that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be almost unbeatable in any party primary, despite his pledge to step aside if a younger candidate defeats him in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku, in a BBC Hausa interview published Wednesday, said he was open to supporting and mentoring a younger aspirant if he lost in the 2027 ADC primaries.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said. He, however, declined to state categorically whether he would contest again, stressing that his priority was strengthening the ADC’s structures nationwide.

Responding in a post on X, Sani downplayed the chances of Atiku being unseated in a primary, stressing the influence of party delegates.

“His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people,” he wrote.

Atiku, who will be 80 by the 2027 polls, has sought the presidency six times since 1993, emerging as candidate on three occasions.