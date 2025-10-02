Connect with us

The Abia State Government has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will visit the state on Friday, October 3, 2025, to commission several strategic road projects completed under the administration of Governor Alex Chioma Otti.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the government described the visit as “historic,” noting that it reflects the Federal Government’s recognition of Governor Otti’s “transformational strides in infrastructure renewal” and underscores a growing partnership between Abia State and the centre in driving sustainable development.

Roads slated for commissioning in Aba include the reconstructed Port Harcourt Road – a dual carriageway of three lanes on each side with drainage – as well as Ohanku Road, Ndoki Road, Ajiwe Street, Umuatako Road, Chief Nkoro Street and Spurs in Abayi, and Gabriel Nwosu Street.

According to the statement, all the newly completed roads have been fitted with solar-powered floodlights, a standard now adopted for road infrastructure in the state to enhance modernization, sustainability, and public safety.

As part of the visit, a civic reception will be held in honour of the President at the Aba Township Stadium by 10:00 a.m.

The government urged Abians, including the Aba business community, town unions, youths, and women’s groups, to turn out in large numbers to welcome President Tinubu.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

