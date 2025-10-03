Obidients fire back at Atiku: Obi won’t play dollar politics

Supporters of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, have rebuffed recent remarks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his intention to contest the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket in 2027, insisting that Obi will never join Nigeria’s dollar-driven primaries.

The Obidient Movement, Obi’s support base, described Atiku’s declaration as political “mind games” and maintained that their principal’s approach to politics is fundamentally different from the cash-for-delegates culture prevalent in Nigerian parties.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Obi’s former campaign spokesman and National Coordinator of the Obidients, told reporters that Obi’s philosophy is anchored on integrity and people-centred governance, not transactional politics.

“Peter Obi will never go into a primary election where delegates are bought,” Tanko stated. “It is an open fact that in Nigeria, delegates are purchased, and not even with naira but in dollars. How do you inspire the younger generation with such a corrupt system? Our ideology is to bring a new and clean political culture.”

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, said he was ready to contest the ADC primaries but would accept defeat if a younger aspirant emerged. He, however, noted it was still early to say if he would be on the 2027 ballot.

“This is only the beginning. Our priority is to establish the party and build a strong following,” Atiku said. “If I run and a younger man defeats me, I will accept that. The ADC prioritises youth and women.”

The 78-year-old politician also rejected speculation that he might dump the ADC later, saying he was “a man of one Qibla” who stays true to his commitments.

His remarks have triggered debates in political circles, with critics arguing it was time for him to step aside for a younger generation, while others believe he remains determined to test the waters once more in 2027.