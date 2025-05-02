Seyi Tinubu responds to NANS President allegations of thuggery, N100m bribe

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has finally reacted to the allegations that he assailed the reputation of Atiku Abubakar Isah, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Recall that Isah had, in a press conference on Wednesday asserted that Seyi Tinubu and Minister Ayodele Olawande offered him a N100 million bribe to promote President Bola Tinubu, which he reportedly rejected.

Comrade Isah claimed that he rejected the offer due to the president’s lack of performance, claiming and he was subsequently targeted for abduction.

Isah stated that , ”I was abducted on the 15th of April. I was stripped naked and beaten seriously in collaboration with the MD of NTA… I did that to gain my freedom, but immediately, I released a press statement that I was forced under duress. Because I was naked, I was beaten. They claimed they would share the video,” he alleged.

“They told me that nothing would happen if they shared the video, and even if they killed me, Seyi Tinubu would order a cover-up. Ladoja, who was involved, said he would instruct the Inspector General of Police to cover it up and that if the police didn’t comply, he would go,” Atiku said.

“I made it clear that even if I am shot, I will still come to this hall. The inauguration proceeded, and I was announced as president. I want Nigerians to know what has happened and that we will not give up. Seyi Tinubu can do anything he wants, but we are determined.”

In his reaction to the claims via his official Instagram handle on Friday, the president’s son said he did not visit the venue of the NANS inauguration with thugs.

Seyi stated, “Wow.. how can someone lie with so much confidence…?? Wow wow… an attempt to defame my character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.”

In another post, he said , “I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs.”

“All these allegations made by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”