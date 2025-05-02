Connect with us

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed lambasts Buhari, says he's Nigeria’s worst president ever
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed lambasts Buhari, says he's Nigeria's worst president ever

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former Special Adviser on political matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has fingered Muhammadu Buhari as the worst president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed said Buhari was more interested in the office than governance.

“Buhari didn’t represent the north. We saw in Buhari a better option, not because he was a northerner but because, at the time, he was a better option than Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

“We thought he’d be tough on corruption and could unify the country, because Jonathan was soft on Boko Haram, etc. But he turned out to be the opposite.”

In response to whether Buhari’s administration was Nigeria’s worst, Baba-Ahmed answered in the affirmative, referencing his 70 years experience and criticising the administration’s “lack of governance, care for the poor, and priorities”.

“I don’t think we have had a government that is worse than that of Buhari, from my experience — I’m 70 years old — yes. I haven’t seen a government that governed less, cared less for the poor, or failed more at setting priorities,” he said.

“I was active in his campaign. I chaired his party in my state for four years. But months into his presidency, we saw he was more interested in being president than actually governing.

“We started with private advice, then moved to public criticism when it became clear he wouldn’t listen.”

Baba-Ahmed, who resigned from his position in the presidency in March, said he has no regrets joining Tinubu’s government.

“No, I don’t regret going in. But given the current trajectory, I wouldn’t do it again. I didn’t see the fire, the commitment, the zeal to fix a broken country. I saw more of a façade,” he said.

“Nigerians voted for Tinubu in 2023 hoping he’d fix the country. He removed subsidies and promised tough reforms, but he wasn’t truly prepared.

“His advisers are scrambling to fix problems after they emerge. There’s a major disconnect between rhetoric and reality.

“Go to Niger, Plateau, Benue — more blood is being shed now than two years ago. Yet, they release statistics claiming there’s less violence.

“Who gives them these numbers? Do they even know how Nigerians are living?”

