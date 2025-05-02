Tackle Insecurity, Hardship in Nigeria without Further Delay, Bishop Ibeabuchi to Tinubu

Worried by the security situations in the country, an Anglican Bishop, Geoffrey Ibeabuchi (PhD), has called on President Bola Tinubu, to rise up to the occasion and tackle the issue without further hesitations.

Ibeabuchi, while reacting to the State of the nation on Friday during the 11th Synod, 2nd Session of Anglican Diocese of Umuahia held at St. Stephen’s Cathedral with the theme: “They Had Been with Jesus: A Powerful Conclusion,” , said Nigerians are tired of press statements, while many are murdered on daily basis in their own country.

Conveying the position of the Synod, Ibeabuchi, said the number of Internally Displaced Persons, in IDP camps, was increasing on daily basis whereas those who have made them perpetually live in IDP camps, are comfortably living in mansions, saying it was an anomaly that the federal government led by President Tinubu has failed to urgently address this issue.

He said, “Insecurity here and there, killing of people is increasing on daily basis. Nigerians are tired of reading press statements upon statements without efforts to bring the perpetuators of these heinous crimes to book.

“The number of those in IDP camps, are increasing on daily basis whereas those who have made them remain in these camps, continue to move about freely, perpetuate further crimes, without efforts at arresting them to pay for the atrocities they unleash on the defenceless people of Nigeria”.

Ibeabuchi condemned the killings in different parts of the country, including Enugu, Edo, Ondo, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto among others, decring that the killings of innocent Nigerians have continued unabated,

He stressed that the silence of President Tinubu led federal government, has further emboldened the perpetrators of these crimes to further unleash mayhem on daily basis, calling on security agencies to up their game and stem the urgly situation.

The Synod enjoined the Plateau State Government led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to ensure that necessary machineries are put in place to address the situation and also ensure that the people find ways to defend themselves amid the rising security threats in their respective communities.

Bishop Ibeabuchi, while speaking on the continuous incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, appealed to the federal government to ensure that the right thing is done especially as the trial of the IPOB leader is ongoing while calling on the Judiciary to ensure that they deliver unbiased judgement in his case.

The Synod seized the opportunity to also appeal to the Judiciary to continue to be the hope of the common man, emphasizing that Nigerians are beginning to lose hope in the Judiciary going by the level of conflicting judgements the Nation has witnessed in recent times.

“We also appeal to the Judiciary to remember the roles the society bestowed on them. People are beginning to lose hope in them. We urge them to continue ensuring that those who approach the courts to seek redress, get the right judgement.”

Reacting to the hardship in the country, the cleric, lamented the removal of subsidy by the federal government without making adequate plans aimed at cushioning its effect on the people, maintaining that the CNG busses the President Tinubu led administration promised to release to ameliorate the sufferings of the people was yet to get to Abia State .

He tasked leaders at all levels to address the hunger in the land and refrain from amassing wealth for generations yet unborn while Nigerians wallow in abject poverty resulting from bad policies and programmes, insisting that it was time to address the sufferings in the land.

Bishop Ibeabuchi, who also expressed worry at the level of extortion on the country’s highways in the South-East, involving members of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, among others, harped on professionalism from these personnel, saying that their actions run contrary to what obtains in developed countries of the world.

The Synod also decried the high rate of gender based violence in society, including in churches, families, offices, schools among others, saying the church condemns these acts in its entirety calling.on people to find ways of co-existing with others peacefully.