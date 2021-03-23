Adebayo Obajemu

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading independent indigenous upstream oil and gas company operating in Nigeria mandated Citi, J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Global Coordinators and Natixis, Rand Merchant Bank and Société Générale as Joint Bookrunning Managers to organize a Global Investor Call at 3:00pm UKT on 22 March 2021 along with a series of 1×1 meetings with fixed income investors. A benchmark 5NC2 year US$-denominated Regulation S/Rule 144A senior unsecured guaranteed notes offering will follow, subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds will be to redeem the existing Seplat 2023 notes, repay drawings under the Revolving Credit Facility, for general corporate purposes, and to pay transaction fees and expenses.

In a statement by the firm signed by the Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, Seplat stated thus:

